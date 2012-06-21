* Norquist's "education" session comes ahead of tax battles
* Democrats say it shows Republican solidarity cracking
* Tax cuts for all Americans to expire at year-end
By Kim Dixon and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, June 21 The creator and enforcer of
a no-tax-hike pledge huddled with a small group of Republican
lawmakers on Thursday in Washington to help strengthen their
resolve ahead of tax battles expected to intensify in coming
months.
Only a handful showed up to get an "education" on the
so-called Taxpayer Protection Pledge signed by nearly every
Republican lawmaker, and enforced by anti-tax activist Grover
Norquist.
The pledge has frayed a bit recently, with some Republicans
suggesting it ties their hands in addressing the nation's fiscal
problems.
Democrats have tried to make Norquist a symbol of Republican
obstructionism on fiscal issues.
"The blitz he's doing is a sign of weakness," said Senator
Chuck Schumer, a member of the Senate Democratic leadership.
"His relevance has been openly questioned for the first time
lately and he's in full damage-control mode."
The meeting was billed as a tutorial by Norquist, the
founder and president of lobby group Americans for Tax Reform,
who claimed wavering Republicans are rare and can be "educated."
Republicans command a majority in the U.S. House of
Representatives, with 242 out of 435 voting members.
By signing the pledge, lawmakers agree to "oppose any and
all efforts to increase the marginal income tax rate for
individuals and business" and "oppose any net reduction" in
deductions and credits not matched dollar for dollar with
further tax cuts.
"When they keep that pledge to their voters, it means tax
increases are off the table," Norquist told reporters after the
meeting, adding that Democrats "want higher taxes, and the
answer to that is simply no."
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and former
Republican Florida Governor Jeb Bush are among prominent
Republicans suggesting recently of the need for more flexibility
on tax issues.
The meeting was ostensibly about how the pledge fits into a
revamp of the tax code, an effort to reduce marginal tax rates
while scrubbing the code of deductions and credits that
economists say distort investments.
Norquist said that sticking to the pledge will help
Republicans resist Democratic efforts to raise revenues by
eliminating tax breaks.
Republicans who have signed Norquist's pledge want to renew
all of the tax cuts that expire at year-end and pursue
revenue-neutral tax reform, while slashing government spending.
"If you've taken tax deductions and credits and spent them,
they're not available to reduce rates," Norquist said. "The
pledge protects against people looting the tax code to spend
money rather than to do tax reform."
But Democrats say federal tax revenue, which is at its
lowest level in decades as a percentage of U.S. economic output,
needs to increase in order to shrink deficits to sustainable
levels. They criticized Tuesday's meeting as an effort to
protect the wealthy and special interests.
PREACHING TO FAITHFUL
The small handful of Republicans emerging from the meeting
said they were sticking with the pledge.
"We believe that if you make the taxes simpler and can
actually lower the taxes, the government takes in more money,"
Representative Mick Mulvaney, a South Carolina freshman
Congressman said after the meeting.
Conservative freshman lawmakers allied with the Tea Party
movement hold considerable sway in the Republican-led U.S. House
of Representatives.
The meeting comes as both parties grapple with strategies
for an expected end-of-year clash over expiring tax cuts for
nearly every American, enacted originally under President George
W. Bush in 2001 and 2003.
Democratic President Barack Obama agreed to extend all the
lower rates for two years in 2010, despite a preference among
him and most Democrats to let the lower rates expire for the
most affluent Americans.
Obama again is calling for extending all rates except for
high earners.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Eric Walsh)