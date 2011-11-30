SCANTON, Pa. Nov 30 President Barack Obama warned on Wednesday that the U.S. economy would suffer a "massive" blow" if Congress fails to extend payroll tax cuts, saying the country has not fully recovered from recession.

Obama was speaking at a campaign-style rally at a high school in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a battleground state in the 2012 presidential election in which he is seeking a second term. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis, writing by Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Sandra Maler)