President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he had seen some
"hopeful signs" that Congress would pass a payroll tax cut
extension for the entire year, as he maintained pressure on
lawmakers to take action he said was needed to keep the U.S.
recovery on track.
"When a plane has finally lifted off the ground, you don't
ease up on the throttle," Obama told an event aimed at
showcasing how urgently ordinary Americans need the $40 per
paycheck that the payroll tax cut is worth.
"Call, tweet, write your congressman, write your senators
... don't let taxes go up on 160 million Americans," Obama said.
