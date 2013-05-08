* Overseas profit stockpile hits record as companies avoid
U.S. tax
* U.S. companies' foreign earnings up 70 pct in last 5
years-report
* Push for tax holiday meets opposition in Congress
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, May 8 Large U.S. companies boosted
their offshore earnings by 15 percent last year to a record $1.9
trillion, avoiding hefty tax bills by keeping the profits
abroad, according to a new report.
The overseas earnings stockpile has climbed by 70 percent
over the past five years, said research firm Audit Analytics.
Data in its report covers the Russell 3000 index of the largest
U.S. corporations.
U.S.-based multinationals do not have to pay U.S. corporate
income tax on foreign earnings as long as the earnings do not
enter the United States. Accounting rules also let the companies
avoid recognizing a tax expense if management intends to keep
the earnings indefinitely reinvested overseas.
"It would probably be nice to have this money in our country
being used in our economy, but at the moment we see it growing
elsewhere," said Don Whalen, general counsel and director of
research at Audit Analytics.
Conglomerate General Electric Co, had the most
indefinitely reinvested overseas earnings, at about $108
billion, while drugmaker Pfizer Inc was next with $73
billion, according to Audit Analytics.
Businesses have been lobbying Congress for a new law that
would let them bring foreign profits home on a regular basis
with little or no tax due, or for a one-time "tax holiday" on
foreign earnings..
Most Democrats oppose a tax holiday on overseas profits,
citing studies showing that a tax holiday enacted under former
President George W. Bush did bring profits into the country, but
that money was not widely used for hiring or capital investment.
Some tax activists have argued for repealing the tax
deferral law that lets corporations park profits offshore
tax-free, though this proposal has made little political
headway.
Some companies have been borrowing money in the U.S. bond
market rather bring their overseas earnings home.
Computer giant Apple Inc last week raised $17
billion in a record U.S. bond sale to help fund its plan to
return money to its shareholders. The bond sale let Apple avoid
taxes that would have been due if it had used some of its $102
billion in foreign cash instead.
Microsoft Corp, the world's largest software
company, sold $2.7 billion in the bond market last month. It has
about $74 billion of cash and short-term investments, but most
of that is held outside the United States.