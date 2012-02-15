BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
WASHINGTON Feb 15 Bipartisan negotiators in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday reached a deal to extend a payroll tax cut and long-term jobless benefits, a Republican congressional aide said.
The action should clear the way for anticipated votes on the agreement in the House of Representatives and Senate, likely by Friday, before lawmakers leave for a week long break.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017