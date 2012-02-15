BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
WASHINGTON Feb 15 A tentative deal in the U.S. Congress to extend a payroll tax cut through the rest of this year likely will be finalized and voted on by the House of Representatives by week's end, House Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday.
Representative Kevin McCarthy, the No. 3 House Republican, told Reuters that if a bipartisan negotiating panel signs off on the deal, as is anticipated, there will be enough votes in the House to pass it. (Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017