WASHINGTON Feb 15 A tentative deal in the U.S. Congress to extend a payroll tax cut through the rest of this year likely will be finalized and voted on by the House of Representatives by week's end, House Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday.

Representative Kevin McCarthy, the No. 3 House Republican, told Reuters that if a bipartisan negotiating panel signs off on the deal, as is anticipated, there will be enough votes in the House to pass it. (Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Vicki Allen)