By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 U.S. congressional
negotiators agreed on Wednesday to a bipartisan deal to extend a
payroll tax cut, which would give a victory to Democrats and
allow Republicans to get out from under an issue that
threatened to hurt them in the November elections.
U.S. Senator Max Baucus, a Democrat, told Reuters enough
negotiators from both parties had signed off on the accord to
clear it for a vote by the full Senate and House of
Representatives.
The two chambers are expected to vote on the deal before
lawmakers depart Friday for a week-long recess.
Just hours earlier, talks hit a snag when a number of
Republicans and a least a few Democrats declined to sign off on
the deal, reached earlier in the day by lead negotiators.
But those concerns were apparently resolved.
The tax cut had divided Republicans and risked further
angering voters, who already hold Congress in low regard, if
they were seen as blocking renewal of the tax relief.
"We're determined to put this to an end," said Republican
Representative Renee Ellmers. She said Republicans want to "move
on to the real issues: the president's failed policies" to
support the ailing economy.
House Speaker John Boehner and fellow Republican leaders
cleared the way for a deal on Monday when they dropped their
demand that there be spending cuts to pay for a reduction in the
payroll tax in order to avoid an increase in the federal debt.
The decision showed Boehner's pragmatic side since his party
would have been blamed for any failure to extend the tax cut,
which many of his members initially opposed.
DODGING THE BLAME
Since becoming speaker in January 2011, Boehner has had
problems keeping some conservative members in line, particularly
those who see deficit reduction as their chief mission.
The agreement would extend the payroll tax cut, first
implemented in 2011 at the request of Obama, until the end of
this year for about 160 million U.S. workers.
Passage would end a battle that has raged since last year
over legislation some economists say is vital to keeping the
U.S. recovery on track by injecting more consumer spending into
the economy.
The payroll tax cut is estimated to put $1,000 in additional
money in the hands of the average working family over one year.
And extending unemployment benefits is seen by economists as one
of the most effective ways of encouraging consumer spending
because the unemployed use their benefit checks for basic needs.
Long known as the party of low taxes, Republicans initially
fought the payroll tax cut that largely helped low- and
middle-income workers, saying temporary tax cuts did little to
stimulate the economy.
With economists disagreeing and Democrats simultaneously
forcing Republicans to go on the record in favor of tax cuts for
the wealthy, Republicans found themselves in a losing position.
As their leaders tried to move into winning territory, it
only stoked Republican infighting as conservatives, including
Tea Party activists, resisted handing Democrats a victory.
Analysts said opinion polls showing public disgust with a
gridlocked Congress may have helped drive lawmakers, many of
whom are up for re-election this year, toward a deal.
(Additional reporting by Donna Smith and David Lawder; editing
by Cynthia Osterman and Todd Eastham)