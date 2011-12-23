Dec 23 The payroll tax cut fight has reminded
Democrats that they still have muscles, and that they can win a
fight once in a while against Republicans.
But everything about this fight was upside down -
Republicans fought a tax cut and posed as defenders of Social
Security; Democrats fought for tax cuts and appeared ready to
harm Social Security by tapping its dedicated revenue stream,
the Federal Income Contributions Act (FICA) tax.
Democrats spent much of 2011 playing footsie with proposals
that would weaken the social safety net for older Americans.
The President has proposed raising Medicare's eligibility age
to 67 and perhaps means-testing the program. More recently,
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) co-sponsored a Medicare
voucherization with Rep. Paul Ryan.
Here's a better plan for Obama and the Democrats in 2012:
Embrace your historic identity as the defenders of Social
Security and Medicare, and run with it.
The timing couldn't be better. Americans' confidence in
their ability to retire comfortably is at an all-time low,
according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute. The U.S.
Government Accountability Office (GAO) says the median level of
financial assets for people near retirement age (55 to 64) is
just $72,000 - enough to replace just 5 percent of
pre-retirement income for the typical household. And that
figure dates to 2007 - before the market crash.
The lowest-income Americans over 65 depend on Social
Security benefits for 83 percent of total income, GAO found;
middle income seniors depend on Social Security for 64 percent
of total income.
Nearly a quarter of respondents to a recent AARP survey of
Americans over age 50 said that that they or someone in their
family had exhausted all of their savings during the recession.
Among that group, nearly half reported that they delayed
getting medical or dental care, or delayed or ceased taking
medication.
If those numbers don't add up to a we-are-the-99-percent
moment, I don't know what does. So Democrats should line up
four-square against the following bad ideas in the year
ahead:
1. RAISE SOCIAL SECURITY'S RETIREMENT AGE
The idea that we're all living longer and should therefore
work longer is specious. The gains in life expectancy have been
concentrated mainly among high-income, educated Americans, and
labor force participation rates are as high as they've been
since World War II. At any rate, we're already raising the full
retirement age gradually to 67 under the reforms of 1983.
2: CUT SOCIAL SECURITY COLAs
Deficit hawks want to adjust Social Security's
cost-of-living adjustment formula to use the "chained CPI."
With compounding, that would cut benefits by 8.4 percent for a
retiree at age 92 (calculated from age 62, the first year of
eligibility), according to the National Academy of Social
Insurance.
3: PRIVATIZE MEDICARE
Ryan-Widen is the latest of four or five proposals to
voucherize traditional Medicare. This one is a variety of
"premium support," which would let seniors choose traditional
fee-for-service Medicare or receiving a defined amount of money
that they could use to shop for a private plan in a
federally-sponsored Medicare exchange marketplace.
All these ideas all have one thing in common: They would
transform Medicare from a program of defined benefits to one of
defined contribution. Yet there's no evidence that
privatization reduces the cost of delivering health care - its
an ideological belief in search of data. Vouchers or premium
support would reduce federal Medicare spending by capping
outlays, but the costs would simply shift to seniors.
Traditional Medicare has a stronger record of controlling
costs than the private insurance market. As the largest U.S.
purchaser and regulator of healthcare, Medicare has purchasing
clout far beyond what any single private insurance plan could
exert.
And an analysis of federal data by the Center on Budget and
Policy Priorities (CBPP) found that between 1970 and 2009,
Medicare spending per enrollee grew by an average of 1
percentage point less than private health insurance premiums,
or one-third less during that period.
4: PUSH MEDICARE ELIGIBILITY TO 67
This is another flavor of privatization, since it would
send seniors in this age bracket to buy health insurance in the
new public insurance exchanges to be launched under the
Affordable Care Act (ACA). But all it really does is shift
costs around. Research by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF)
suggests that a higher Medicare age would lead to increases in
state and private-sector spending costs twice as large as any
net federal savings.
Voters back the idea of keeping Social Security and
Medicare strong by wide margins. President Obama, in
particular, has an opportunity to do better this time around
with seniors, the only age demographic that went for John
McCain in 2008.
Maybe it's time to occupy senior centers, Mr. President.
