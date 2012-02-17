EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures flat as traders bet on 75 bp rate cut

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures were nearly unchanged on Wednesday as traders bet the central bank would maintain its pace of rate cuts later in the day. According to Reuters calculations, rate future yields indicated an 85 percent probability of a 75 basis-point cut to the benchmark Selic overnight lending rate, to 12.25 percent. Some investors had speculated the bank could increase the pace of loosening to a brisk 100