WASHINGTON Dec 4 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid will offer a compromise on Monday to extend a popular payroll tax cut, a fellow Democrat said on Sunday.

Appearing on the "Fox News Sunday" program, Senator Kent Conrad said Reid's proposal would cover the cost of extending the tax cut, set to expire at the end of this month, but he left it up to Reid to provide details on Monday.

