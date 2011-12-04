(Updates with more details, quotes)
WASHINGTON Dec 4 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid will offer a compromise on Monday to extend a
popular payroll tax cut, a fellow Democrat said on Sunday.
Appearing on the "Fox News Sunday" program, Senator Kent
Conrad said Reid's proposal would cover the cost of extending
the tax cut, set to expire at the end of this month, but he
left it up to Reid to provide details on Monday.
The Democratic-controlled Senate last week defeated
competing payroll tax cut extension plans by Democrats and
Republicans, showing the need for the two sides to find common
ground.
Conrad, a Democrat and chairman of the Senate Budget
Committee, said Reid called him on Saturday and said he would
offer on Monday "a compromise plan to extend the payroll tax.
Conrad said Reid's plan will be a "serious attempt to move
this ball forward because we should not have a tax increase on
the middle income. That just makes no sense in this economy."
In a pair of Senate votes last Thursday, Republicans and
Democrats said no to each other's plans.
Republicans objected to Democratic calls to slap a new tax
on those making more than $1 million to cover the projected
$110 billion cost of extending the payroll tax cut.
And Democrats rejected the Republican proposal to pay for
it by extending a pay freeze on federal workers and reducing
the federal work force.
Conrad said Reid's plan would represent a compromise.
While he declined to released any details, Conrad said
Reid's proposal would be fully paid for and not increase the
nation's record $15 trillion debt.
"It will be paid for, it will be in a way that is credible
and serious," the senator said.
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Paul Simao)