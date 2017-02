WASHINGTON Dec 5 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Monday he will offer a modified plan to extend the payroll tax cut, funding it with spending reductions and a "tiny surtax" on the rich.

Speaking on the Senate floor, the chamber's top Democrat called the plan a "serious proposal" and said Republicans who oppose it would do so "at their peril." (Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Donna Smith; editing by Mohammad Zargham)