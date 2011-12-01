* Plan would tighten eligibility for food stamps, Medicare
* Democrats reject formula for paying for payroll tax cut
WASHINGTON Nov 30 A pay freeze for federal
workers would be extended for another three years as part of a
Senate Republican plan offered on Wednesday to cover the cost
of President Barack Obama's call to extend a popular payroll
tax cut.
The Republican proposal, deemed unacceptable by Democrats
who control the Senate, would also achieve savings by reducing
the size of the federal workforce. Smaller savings would be
gained by tightening eligibility requirements for jobless
benefits, food stamps and the Medicare healthcare program for
the elderly.
Senator Dean Heller proposed the funding mechanism, which
was embraced by Republican leadership. Under the plan, for
example, millionaires and billionaires would be forced to pay
higher Medicare premiums, according to a summary. Other
eligibility changes also are targeted at the wealthy, who
generally do not qualify for these social safety net programs.
"This bill will provide some relief to struggling workers
who continue to need it but without raising taxes on job
creators, which is what the Democrats' proposal would do," said
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
The Republican plan would help workers by extending a
payroll tax cut, but hurt those in the federal workforce by
extending for another three years a two-year pay freeze
approved by Congress at the request of Obama in December 2010.
Senate Democrats have an alternative proposal to renew and
expand the payroll tax cut and cover the cost with a new tax on
annual income of more than $1 million.
Republicans oppose any additional tax on the wealthy,
saying it would undermine job creation and the fragile U.S.
economy.
Until earlier this week, Republicans had been lukewarm, at
best, to extending the payroll tax cut. But they have come
under political pressure to do so in advance of next year's
presidential and congressional elections.
Without congressional action by Dec. 31, the payroll tax
that workers pay would revert to 6.2 percent, up from the
current, temporary 4.2 percent tax. [ID:nN1E7AH1VC]
On average, it would cost American families about $1,000.
Adam Jentleson, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid, said the Democratic plan "would put more money in
the pockets of middle-class families and create more jobs."
Jentleson added that now that Republicans "have seen the
light" and are backing a payroll tax cut extension, "We look
forward to working with them to negotiate a consensus
solution."
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; Editing by
Eric Walsh)