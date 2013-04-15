By Corrie MacLaggan
| AUSTIN, Texas, April 15
Perry on Monday called for nearly $1.6 billion in tax cuts for
businesses over two years.
"This is about making Texas be more competitive," Perry said
at a Tax Day press conference at the Austin Chamber of Commerce.
The proposal, which would require legislative action, would
affect about 100,000 large and small businesses, the Republican
governor said. It would be paid for from the state's general
revenue fund or possibly the rainy-day fund, Perry's office
said.
The plan calls for cutting the business franchise tax rate
by 5 percent, providing a $1 million deduction for businesses
with revenue up to $20 million, giving companies moving to Texas
a one-time deduction for moving expenses and lowering the rate
for businesses that file using an electronic system.
The governor had called for "tax relief" at the start of the
legislative session that began in January and ends in May, but
he did not offer specifics at that time.
"States that compete with us, our neighbors, they're not
sitting on their laurels," Perry said on Monday.
He pointed out that Governor Bobby Jindal of neighboring
Louisiana is seeking to remove personal income tax in his state.
But Jindal's proposal - which sought to make Louisiana more
competitive with no-income-tax states such as Texas - appeared
dead on Monday, after a key committee chairman declined to hold
hearings on proposals aimed at accomplishing Jindal's goal.
Jindal, a possible 2016 Republican presidential candidate,
had bowed to widespread public discomfort and "parked" his
proposal when the Legislature convened last week. Instead, he
called on lawmakers to pass their own plan.
On Monday, Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee Chairman
Joel Robideaux, a Lafayette Republican, acknowledged that the
support was not there, saying that unless the authors insist,
"we should indefinitely defer consideration of these bills."
Jindal said afterward that he hoped lawmakers might still
change their minds.
Also on Monday, Perry announced that he was buying ads in
business publications in Chicago, urging companies there to
relocate to Texas. The $38,450 ad buy will be paid for by
TexasOne, the state's nonprofit economic development
organization.
Earlier this year, Perry used radio ads to try to lure
California businesses to Texas, prompting California Governor
Jerry Brown to say that $24,000 effort was "barely a fart."
"Get Out While There's Still Time," says a Texas ad on the
website of Crain's Chicago Business that features an emergency
exit door.
Illinois is facing a financial crisis. The state legislature
is considering proposals to cut pensions for retired state and
local workers. The state has the lowest credit rating of any
state analyzed by major debt rating agencies.