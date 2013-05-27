By Corrie MacLaggan
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas May 27 Texas lawmakers sent
Governor Rick Perry more than $1 billion in proposed business
tax cuts shortly before the end of the biennial legislative
session on Monday.
The tax-cut package - the final piece of which was approved
by the House and Senate late on Sunday - includes an extension
of a business franchise tax exemption for small businesses and a
rate cut for businesses of all sizes.
The Republican-majority legislature also approved about $300
million in electricity rebates.
Perry, a Republican, had called on lawmakers to pass tax
relief for businesses. Thirty-five states are taking up tax
reform in their current legislative sessions, according to a
recent survey by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Texas' franchise tax legislation removes inequities and
lowers the tax rate for more than 800,000 businesses, according
to Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst, a Republican.
Passing the proposal "sends a clear message that we are
committed to sustaining the country's best climate for job
creation and economic growth here in Texas," Dewhurst said.
Dick Lavine, a senior fiscal analyst at the Center for
Public Policy Priorities, criticized the tax cuts, in particular
a sales tax exemption for businesses buying equipment for
research and development.
"As always, it didn't matter what the question was. The
answer was, 'Let's cut taxes,'" said Lavine, whose organization
advocates for low-income Texans. "It's well known that the best
return on investment comes from pre-kindergarten through higher
education. Who's going to be doing the research and development
if we don't train our students?"
The biennial legislative session that began in January had a
decidedly different tone than two years ago, when lawmakers
faced a budget crunch and slashed spending.
This year, as the legislature convened, the state
comptroller announced that lawmakers would have more revenue to
spend than they did in the previous cycle thanks to
higher-than-expected tax collections boosted by economic growth.
Texas lawmakers this year passed a two-year budget that
restores cuts made to schools in 2011.
They also decided to ask voters this fall to approve $2
billion from the state's rainy-day fund to pay for a loan
program for water infrastructure and reduced the number of
standardized tests students would have to pass to graduate from
high school.
"Texas is significantly closer to having the water supply
needed to respond to severe droughts and to encourage
private-sector growth," House Speaker Joe Straus said on Monday.
"In addition, educators will have the flexibility needed to
prepare every student for success while spending less time on
standardized tests."
The legislature did not pass a proposal pushed by Perry to
ban late-term abortions, and conservative lawmakers are asking
the governor to add that and other anti-abortion measures to the
agenda if he calls a special session.
Perry has not said whether he will bring lawmakers into a
special session, but speculation swirled at the Capitol on
Monday about whether he might do so, perhaps to address
redistricting.
The governor had called for the legislature to pass measures
requiring drug tests for applicants for unemployment benefits -
which lawmakers did pass - and for welfare, which they did not.
Lawmakers sent the governor a bill that says students and
teachers are allowed to say "Merry Christmas" and "Happy
Hanukkah." They also sent him a sweet piece of legislation - a
proposal to make the pecan pie the state pie of Texas.