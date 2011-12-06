(Refiles to add byline and fix spelling of McLean,
Virginia)
By Lynn Brenner
NEW YORK Dec 6 Time is running out to take
your 2011 tax breaks. Use them while you can - with tax changes
looming, financial advisers say some long-standing deductions
may soon disappear.
"We're moving into a new tax era. Even if the Bush tax cuts
don't expire in 2013 you'll see 'backdoor' tax increases, like
limits on deductions," says Eleanor Blayney, a Mclean, Virginia
adviser. "We usually say to save deductions for a high-tax year
- but if they may disappear, you want to take them in 2011 or
2012 if you can."
Fortunately, there's still time to lower your tax bill now
by maximizing your pretax savings, adjusting your income,
adjusting your investments and considering your donations.
Here's how:
1. Increase your 401(k) contribution if you're under the
limit ($16,500 in 2011; $22,000 if you're 50 or older), by
calling your plan administrator and asking to boost your
payroll deduction. Your employer's plan may have lower limits
if it caps contributions at a percentage of salary.
2. If you have self-employment income - from a consulting
gig, for example - you can boost your savings to the full limit
by also contributing to an individual 401(k) plan, says Jim
Holtzman, a financial planner at Legend Financial Advisors in
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They're available at big brokerage
and mutual fund companies. The deadline is December 31 to open
one, but you have until April 15, 2012 to fund it.
3. Top off your health savings account if you have one. The
2011 contribution limit is $3,050 for an individual, $6,150 for
a family, and an extra $1,000 for anyone over 55 but not yet
enrolled in Medicare. Many people assume HSA contributions are
fixed at open enrollment, says Tom Billet, a principal at
employee benefits consultant Towers Watson. Not so: "You can
ask to change a payroll deduction, or write a check to the HSA
and take it off your taxes." Contributions and earnings are
tax-free, as are withdrawals for qualified medical
expenses.
(And while you're at it, don't forget to empty your 2011
flexible spending account. While you can carry over money in an
HSA from one year to the next, you forfeit any flex account
money you don't spend annually. For many workers, the deadline
is December 31, but employers can extend the deadline until
next March 15. Find out your cut-off date and add eligible
expenses to your shopping list.)
4. Make your 529 college plan contributions by year-end if
you live in one of the 34 states that gives you a tax break for
them. Among the most generous: Indiana, Iowa and Vermont.
5. Do a 2011 Roth conversion, especially if your income
fell dramatically this year. A big income drop often leaves a
taxpayer with high-deductible expenses in the low-income year,
says Robert Schmansky, founder and principal of Clear Financial
Advisors in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The upshot: Your Roth
conversion might be tax-free.
6. Sell losers in your taxable investment account. A
capital loss offsets up to $3,000 of ordinary income on your
2011 return. But wait 30 days before buying back the same
security, or the 'wash sale' rule says you can't claim your
loss. Consider selling some winners, too, to take advantage of
today's very low capital gains rates, advises Loretta Nolan, a
financial planner in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. "There's no
wash sale rule for gains. You can lock in gains at low rates
and buy back stock you intend to hold for years."
7. Donate with a credit card. If you itemize, charitable
contributions charged this year are deductible on your 2011
return even though you don't pay the bill until 2012.
8. Make a charitable donation directly from your IRA if
you're over 70 1/2. The gift qualifies as your required annual
distribution, but it does not increase your adjusted gross
income, says Neil Geschwind, a partner at Holtz Rubenstein
Reminick in Melville, New York. A lower AGI can result in
advantages ranging from a lower Medicare premium to a zero
capital gains rate. This tactic is especially useful for people
who don't itemize deductions.
9. Clean your closets. You can take a tax deduction for
donated household items worth under $5,000 without a formal
appraisal of their value.
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.
(Editing by Linda Stern and Jilian Mincer)