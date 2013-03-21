* CDC warns that U.S. progress could give rise to
complacency
* TB infection rates 12 times higher in foreign-born
individuals
* Rates of drug resistance up slightly
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, March 21 Tuberculosis rates in the
United States reached an all-time low in 2012, with fewer than
10,000 cases reported even as the global threat of
drug-resistant TB rises, but U.S. officials fear progress in
beating back the disease could be fleeting.
About a third of the world's population is infected with the
bacteria that cause TB, and nearly 4 percent of those newly
infected globally are resistant to multiple drugs from the
start. That signaled that resistant forms of the disease were
being transmitted directly from person to person, the World
Health Organization said this week.
Dr. Kenneth Castro, director of the division of TB
elimination at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, said the global threat of TB underscores the need
for the United States to remain vigilant in fighting the
disease.
"As long as TB remains a global problem and we share the air
we breathe, we will see opportunities for importation as well as
transmission in this country," Castro said in an interview.
Castro, who has led the TB prevention efforts since January
of 1993, said the latest numbers show that the United States has
successfully beaten back a resurgence in TB rates from 1985
through 1992 that occurred when the U.S. cut back on TB control
efforts.
However, he fears that the current progress could tempt
lawmakers to cut public health budgets, leaving the United
States vulnerable at the very moment when dangerous,
drug-resistant strains of the bacteria are spreading globally
"The danger that accompanies this set of news is that
there's a risk of renewed complacency," Castro said.
"I can tell you from the perspective of someone who has been
in TB for a long time, we've been there and done that before,"
said Castro. "It took a much larger investment to recover from
that and now what we have is 20 years of recovery with the
downward trend," he said.
According to the latest report, U.S. TB cases fell 6.1
percent to 9,951 in 2012 or 3.2 cases per 100,000 people, the
20th consecutive year of declines and the lowest rate since
national reporting began in 1953.
Most U.S. cases of TB are occurring among foreign-born
individuals, in whom infection rates are 12 times higher than
among U.S.-born individuals. More than half of foreign-born TB
patients in the United States came from just five countries -
Mexico, the Philippines, Vietnam, India and China.
Multi drug-resistant TB, or MDR TB, in which the infection
resists at least two of the best anti-TB drugs - isoniazid and
rifampin - accounted for 1.6 percent of all TB cases in which
drug susceptibility testing was completed in 2011, the most
recent year for which data are available.
That was up slightly from 1.3 percent reported in 2010. The
CDC said there was only one case in the United States of
extensively drug-resistant TB, or XDR TB. This rare and
dangerous form of TB, which thwarts the most highly effective
drugs, was reported in at least 77 countries in 2011, according
to the WHO.
Four U.S. states - California, Texas, New York, and Florida
- account for roughly half of all TB cases, with 4,967 reported
cases.
Treating typical TB is a long process, with patients needing
to take a cocktail of antibiotics for six months. Many fail to
complete treatment and that has given rise to drug resistance.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; editing by Christopher Wilson)