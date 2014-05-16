By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 15 A tenants' rights advocacy
group released on Thursday what it called a "Dirty Dozen" list
of landlords from the technology sector that it said had evicted
San Francisco tenants.
The list, released by a group known as the Anti Eviction
Mapping Project, reflects frustrations over rising rents and
cost of living that activists say are driven by the technology
industry. (List: r.reuters.com/sud49v)
In recent months, grumbling has given way to blockades of
the private commuter buses that pick up technology workers
downtown and ferry them to their workplaces south of the city at
companies such as Google Inc, Facebook Inc and
Yahoo Inc.
The list included the chief executive officers of various
Bay Area technology businesses, as well as several Google
executives.
David Duffield, who the protesters identified as the
co-founder of Web-based human resources company Workday
, appeared on the list. A spokesman for Workday said the
David Duffield identified was not the same as the company's
co-founder.
Other executives on the list include John Golob, chief
executive of sales-software company Lanetix, and Peter Caswell,
chief executive of social intelligence company NetBase
Solutions. Representatives for Lanetix and NetBase did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Google lawyer Jack Halprin, the target of an April protest,
was also featured on the list. Other Google employees included
Thomas Fallows and Kansinee Adsanatham Jung, whom the protesters
identified as a Google product manager and user-experience
designer respectively. A Google spokeswoman declined to comment.
Typically, the executives used a state law known as the
Ellis Act to evict tenants, according to the protestors. The
Ellis Act allows owners to evict tenants if they intend to take
their units off the market.
The total number of Ellis Act evictions in the city rose 25
percent to 1,716 in the year ended February 2013, according to a
report by San Francisco's budget and legislative analyst.
The executives on the list had allegedly evicted tenants from a
total of more than 100 rental units, according to the
protesters.
There is growing ill will in the San Francisco area toward
technology companies as housing prices skyrocket and salary
growth is anemic outside the tech sector.
While many technology workers say protesters should blame
landlords rather than their industry for rising rents and
evictions, tenant advocates say the two are tightly linked.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)