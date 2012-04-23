* Governments use technology to target dissidents
* Obama says such tool are for empowerment, not repression
* Sanctions focus inside Syria, Iran; no mention of foreign
firms
(Recasts lead and updates throughout)
By Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON, April 23 President Barack Obama
imposed U.S. sanctions on Monday on those who help Syria and
Iran track dissidents through cell phones and computers, serving
notice on technology providers that they could be held
responsible for those governments' human rights abuses.
Obama's announcement underscored how democracy activists
have used social media tools in protest movements across the
Middle East, but also the extent to which authoritarian
governments have used cutting-edge technologies to crack down on
dissent.
"These technologies should be in place to empower citizens,
not to repress them," Obama said in a somber speech at the
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.
Obama rolled out new asset freezes and visa restrictions
against Syrian and Iranian security agencies, telecommunications
companies and individuals accused of helping security forces
conduct surveillance to target the opposition for attack.
With Obama under election-year pressure to get tougher with
Iran and Syria, the new sanctions targeted those based inside
those countries and did not cite any foreign entities that
provide technology to the two governments.
But the administration did not appear to rule out the
possibility of broadening the measures later on.
Reuters reported in March that China's ZTE Corp.
sold Iran's largest telecoms provider, Telecommunication Co. of
Iran (TCI), a powerful surveillance system capable of monitoring
landline, mobile and Internet communications as part of a
contract signed in December 2010. ZTE said it would curtail its
business in Iran.
Obama's announcement also raised questions about whether the
United States might impose penalties on other countries like
China that maintain tight controls on access to the Internet.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the focus for now was
on Iran and Syria, which he branded the most obvious "bad
actors." But he acknowledged "these are not the only regimes
that oppress their people or use technology to do it."
"TARGET CITIZENS FOR VIOLENCE"
Obama's executive order freezes U.S. assets linked to those
aiding satellite, computer and phone network monitoring in Syria
and Iran, where he said authorities were "using technologies to
monitor and track and target citizens for violence."
It cites the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate, the
Syrian cell phone company Syriatel, Iran's Ministry of
Intelligence and Security, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Corps, Iran's Law Enforcement Forces and the Iranian Internet
provider Datak Telecom, as well as a number of individuals.
Only Datak was not already subject to U.S. sanctions.
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, Datak collaborated
with the Iranian government to monitor and track Internet users,
and provided information on individuals who tried to circumvent
the government's blocks on Internet content.
Seeking re-election on Nov. 6, Obama is facing Republican
criticism that he is not doing enough to stop Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad from using military force to try to crush an
uprising in fighting that has killed more than 9,000 people over
the past 13 months. Obama is also under pressure to take a
tougher line with Iran over its nuclear program.
"We will keep increasing the pressure for the diplomatic
effort to further isolate Assad and his regime," Obama told an
audience of about 250 people, including Holocaust survivors,
government officials and diplomats.
But Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, in pointed remarks
introducing the president, warned it may be "almost too late" to
stop Iran and Syria's abuses.
Obama stressed that Washington was committed to preventing
Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, which tops the concerns of
U.S. Jewish voters. He has pressed Israel to hold off on
attacking Iran's nuclear sites to give sanctions and diplomacy
more time.
'PREVENTIVE MEASURES'
Holocaust survivor and author Wiesel cited Iranian President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's past comments casting doubt on the World
War Two mass killings of Jews as a reason to take the nuclear
threat seriously.
"In this place we may ask, "Have we learned anything?"
Wiesel said in the museum that details the rise of Nazi Germany
and depicts scenes from concentration camps.
"How is it Assad is still in power? How is it that the
Holocaust's Number One denier, Ahmadinejad, is still a
president?" he said. "We must know that when evil has power it
is almost too late. Preventive measures are important. We must
use those measures to prevent another catastrophe."
Mitt Romney, the most likely Republican nominee for the
White House race, has criticized Obama's approach to Tehran as
too conciliatory and said he would not allow Iran to get a
nuclear weapon if he were elected president.
Obama has emphasized the potential for a diplomatic
resolution to the Iranian and Syrian crises while trying to
ratchet up pressure on Tehran and Damascus through tightened
sanctions.
In a video message to Iranians last month to mark the
Persian New Year, Obama accused Iran of imposing an "electronic
curtain" on its citizens and promised new U.S. steps aimed at
helping ease the Iranian people's access to the Internet and
social media.
George Lopez, a University of Notre Dame peace studies
professor, said the new measures were a step toward disrupting
the Iranian and Syrian governments' ability to plan and wage
attacks that could be replicated elsewhere.
"Because mass atrocities are organized crimes, crippling the
means to organize and sustain them - money, communications
networks, and other resources - can disrupt their execution," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Alister Bull and Samson Reiny in
Washington and Steve Stecklow in Acton, Massachusetts.; Writing
by Laura MacInnis and Matt Spetalnick. Editing by Christopher
Wilson)