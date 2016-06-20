BRIEF-Disney CEO Iger will miss Trump meeting -spokeswoman
* Disney CEO Bob Iger will miss Trump meeting because of previously scheduled Disney board meeting - Disney spokeswoman Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote July 14 on new rules to identify and open spectrum for next-generation 5G wireless applications, the panel's chairman said on Monday.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in prepared remarks to be delivered in Washington that if the FCC "approves my proposal next month, the United States will be the first country in the world to open up high-band spectrum for 5G networks and applications."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Senior U.S. congressional Republicans say they will support new sanctions on Iran and President Donald Trump says "nothing is off the table" in dealing with Tehran in the wake of its test-firing of a ballistic missile. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but still will honor it. TRAVE
BERLIN/NEW YORK, Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc had filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.