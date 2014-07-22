WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Tuesday voted to reauthorize a law allowing
satellite providers such as Dish Network Corp and
DirecTV to bring in TV signals from other markets when
subscribers cannot pick up local stations.
The legislation to reauthorize the Satellite Television
Extension and Localism Act, or STELA, for another five years
passed by a voice vote. The Senate is expected to vote on its
version of a bill, to be reconciled with the House legislation,
later this year.
The Senate Commerce Committee leaders have said they plan to
introduce their legislation in September. It would have to be
reconciled with a "clean" reauthorization of the satellite law
advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this year.
Both Republican and Democratic leaders on the committee said
reauthorizing STELA, which expires at the end of 2014, would
ensure that 1.5 million U.S. satellite TV subscribers would not
lose access to important broadcast programming.
Tuesday's House bill, among other things, adds a provision
to prohibit unaffiliated TV stations in one market from jointly
negotiating retransmission fees with pay-TV providers and
another to repeal the cable set-top box integration ban.
Broadcasters had pushed against limits to their joint
negotiating ability. They had urged lawmakers to focus also on
the pay-TV providers' own joint selling practices and use of
STELA to bring in distant signals instead of strengthening local
TV signals, to avoid paying higher retransmission fees.
