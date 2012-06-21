* Expletives on awards shows, buttocks on "NYPD Blue"
* Broadcast industry: FCC inconsistent in use of policy
* FCC says will continue protecting young TV viewers
(Adds comments from FCC, broadcasters)
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, June 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday ruled against a government crackdown on broadcast
profanity and nudity, saying the Federal Communications
Commission had not given fair notice of its policy change in
three high-profile incidents.
The unanimous high court ruling, written by Justice Anthony
Kennedy, declared that the FCC's standards were vague as applied
to the broadcasts at issue in the case. It did not decide the
larger question of whether the indecency policy violated
constitutional free-speech rights.
Under the policy which dated to 2001 and was amended in
2004, broadcasters can be fined for airing a single profanity
blurted out on a live show or for brief nudity. Government
lawyers said it covered the "F-word" and the "S-word" that
denote "sexual or excretory activities," respectively.
The justices threw out a U.S. appeals court ruling that
struck down the policy on speech grounds and the justices said
several options are before the commission, including reviewing
the current policy and modifying it.
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said the agency is reviewing
the Supreme Court decision, which he said appeared narrowly
limited to procedural issues over actions taken years ago.
"Consistent with vital First Amendment principles, the FCC
will carry out Congress's directive to protect young TV
viewers," Genachowski said in a statement.
Republican Commissioner Robert McDowell said the agency
should quickly implement the Court's decision and move on to
address a backlog of nearly 1.5 million pending indecency
complaints, dating as far back as 2003 and involving some 9,700
TV broadcasts.
"We owe it to the American public and the broadcast
licensees involved to carry out our statutory duties with all
deliberate speed," he said.
The case involved 2002 and 2003 awards shows on News Corp's
Fox television network when singer Cher blurted out an
expletive and actress Nicole Richie used two expletives. The FCC
said the network violated its indecency rules.
The case also involved a seven-second shot of a woman's nude
buttocks on a 2003 "NYPD Blue" episode on Walt Disney Co's
ABC network that led to $1.21 million in fines.
The FCC already had launched its indecency crackdown when
pop star Janet Jackson briefly exposed her breast during a 2004
broadcast of a halftime show for the Super Bowl football game,
drawing half a million complaints.
Kennedy in the ruling based the decision on the
constitutional due process requirement, saying that broadcasters
had to be given fair notice of the policy and the restrictions.
"A fundamental principle in our legal system is that laws
which regulate persons or entities must give fair notice of
conduct that is forbidden or required," he wrote in the 18-page
opinion.
He said there was no need to address the constitutional
free-speech issue under the First Amendment.
The FCC can impose fines of $325,000 on each station that
airs indecent material, including images and words, between 6
a.m. and 10 p.m.
Critics including the broadcast industry said the policy had
been applied inconsistently, with the FCC allowing the
television broadcast of profanity in the World War Two movie
"Saving Private Ryan" and of nudity in the movie "Schindler's
List."
"NAB has long believed that responsible industry
self-regulation is preferable to government regulation in areas
of programming content," said Dennis Wharton, executive vice
president of communications at the National Association of
Broadcasters.
The FCC policy applies only to broadcast television and
radio. Neither cable nor satellite channels are subject to FCC
content regulation.
Wharton said viewers can continue to expect broadcast
programming to be less explicit than pay-TV offerings despite
the ruling in their favor.
The Supreme Court ruled in 2009 on narrower grounds that the
FCC's indecency policy was a rational and legally permissible
use of the FCC's administrative powers, but did not reach the
free-speech issue at that time.
In the cases decided Thursday, the networks also had asked
the high court to overturn its 1978 ruling that upheld the FCC's
power to regulate indecency in a case about comedian George
Carlin's "Filthy Words" monologue on radio, arguing the media
landscape had changed dramatically.
In the main opinion by Kennedy, the court did not address
that ruling.
But Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with Justice Clarence
Thomas concurring, issued a one-paragraph opinion saying the
1978 decision was wrong when it was issued.
"Time, technological advances and the commission's untenable
rulings in the cases now before the court show why" the 1978
ruling should be reconsidered, Ginsburg wrote.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor did not take part in the latest
ruling. She considered the dispute previously as a U.S. appeals
court judge in New York.
The Supreme Court case is FCC v. Fox Television Stations and
FCC v. ABC Inc, No. 10-1293.
(Reporting By James Vicini; Additional reporting by Jasmin
Melvin; Editing by Jackie Frank and Vicki Allen)