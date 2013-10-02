UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 2 At least eight people were killed and 14 injured on Wednesday when a tire blew out on a passenger bus and it crossed over the median on a Tennessee interstate, crashing into a sport-utility vehicle and a truck, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
Six of the dead were on the passenger bus, which was from Statesville, North Carolina, and one each were from the SUV and the tractor trailer truck, highway patrol spokeswoman Dalya Qualls said. (Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders