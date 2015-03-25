NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25 A man shot and killed his wife outside a Memphis grocery store early on Wednesday morning before killing himself, police said.

The woman, an employee of the Kroger store, had just arrived at work in her car at about 5:40 a.m. local time when her husband drove up in an SUV and rammed it into his wife's car, said Memphis Police Sergeant Alyssa Macon-Moore.

The woman exited her vehicle through a passenger door, and as she ran, her husband began firing shots, Macon-Moore said. When a police officer arrived at the scene, he found the woman lying on the ground and the man armed with a gun.

As the officer took cover, the suspect pointed a gun at the officer and yelled for the officer to kill him. The man then fatally shot himself, Macon-Moore said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police did not provide their names.

A representative for Kroger was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Lisa Lambert)