(Adds details throughout)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Aug 21 A prominent professional
tennis referee who was preparing to officiate at the U.S. Open
in New York was arrested on Tuesday on a felony murder warrant
accusing her of bludgeoning her elderly husband to death with a
coffee mug.
Lois Ann Goodman, 70, was taken into custody on a warrant
filed a week ago by the Los Angeles County district attorney's
office charging her with the April 17 slaying of her husband,
Alan Goodman, who was 80 years old, prosecutors said.
The district attorney's office said Goodman would remain in
custody in New York while awaiting extradition to Los Angeles,
where she faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if
convicted. Prosecutors said they would ask for bail to be set at
$1 million.
She is accused of killing her husband by beating him to
death with a coffee cup at the couple's home in the Woodland
Hills section of Los Angeles.
According to Los Angeles police Lieutenant Dave Storaker,
Goodman had called authorities to report that she found her
husband dead in their home, with no sign of forced entry, and
surmised he had fallen down some stairs after suffering a heart
attack.
But details of her account immediately aroused suspicions,
and police subsequently conducted several searches of the home
for evidence, which included a broken coffee cup that roughly
matched the multiple contusions on the victim's head.
Storaker said the coroner ruled the death a homicide on Aug.
2. The case was presented to the district attorney and charges
were filed. Since Goodman had left town by then for the U.S.
Open, Los Angeles police coordinated with homicide detectives in
New York City to help make the arrest.
Storaker declined to discuss a suspected motive but said
investigators were looking into "whether there were problems in
their marriage."
Goodman is well known in tennis circles and was preparing to
serve as a referee at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships
tournament, a district attorney's office spokeswoman, Jane
Robison, said. In tennis, on-court referees are known as
officials, serving either as the chair umpires or line judges.
Goodman served mainly as a line judge, and had worked at the
annual U.S. Open for at least the past 10 years, said Tim Curry,
a spokesman for the U.S. Tennis Association, which owns the
tournament.
Like all on-court officials, she worked as an independent
contractor of the association, he said, adding she was arrested
at her hotel before Tuesday's start of qualifying rounds. He
said tournament officials were not aware she had been under
suspicion in a murder investigation.
The main draw of the tournament, played at the USTA Billie
Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, opens on
Monday with the men's and women's first-round matches.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)