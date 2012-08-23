NEW YORK Aug 23 A prominent professional tennis referee who had been officiating at the U.S. Open in New York was turned over by authorities to Los Angeles police on Thursday to face a charge of bludgeoning her elderly husband to death with a coffee mug.

At a brief Manhattan court appearance, Lois Ann Goodman, 70, was handed into the custody of Los Angeles police detectives who had traveled to New York to retrieve her.

Still wearing the blue officiating uniform she had on when arrested earlier this week, Goodman was escorted from court, her hands cuffed behind her, by two detectives wearing suits and sun glasses. Her attorney accompanied her.

A warrant filed a week ago by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office charged Goodman with the April 17 slaying of her 80-year-old husband, Alan Goodman, at the couple's home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, prosecutors said.

Goodman was arrested in New York on Tuesday. She waived her right to an extradition hearing on Wednesday.

Preliminary match play in the U.S. Open began on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Lily Kuo in New York; Writing by Dan Burns; editing by Philip Barbara)