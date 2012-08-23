* L.A. detectives take her into custody in NY
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Aug 23 A prominent professional tennis
referee who was in New York for the U.S. Open was turned over by
authorities to Los Angeles police on Thursday to face charges
she bludgeoned her elderly husband to death with a coffee mug.
At a brief Manhattan court appearance, Lois Ann Goodman, 70,
was handed into the custody of Los Angeles police detectives who
had traveled to New York to retrieve her. She was expected to
appear in court on Monday in Los Angeles, her attorney said.
Still wearing the blue officiating uniform she had on when
arrested earlier this week, Goodman was escorted from court, her
hands cuffed behind her, by two detectives wearing suits and sun
glasses.
A warrant filed a week ago by the Los Angeles County
district attorney's office charged Goodman with the April 17
slaying of her 80-year-old husband, Alan Goodman, at the
couple's home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles,
prosecutors said.
Goodman faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Prosecutors said they would ask for bail o f $1 million.
Her attorney said Goodman was concerned about the case but
had the support of her family. "All I can say is they're
preparing to put on a defense in California," said Guy
Oksenhendler, speaking to reporters outside the New York
Criminal Court.
Oksenhendler criticized the L os Angeles Police Department
f or allowing Goodman to travel to New York before arresting her,
requiring an extradition and bringing on media attention that he
said could prejudice Goodman's defense.
"I think what the LAPD did here was a little outrageous ...
I think they were looking to generate some headlines out in
L.A.," he said.
Goodman was arrested in New York at her hotel on Tuesday and
waived her right to an extradition hearing on Wednesday.
According to Los Angeles p olice, the death of Goodman's
husband was ruled a homicide on Aug. 2, and by the time charges
were brought against Goodman, s he had left town.
Lieutenant Dave Storaker said Goodman had reported her
husband's death, telling authorities she found her husband dead
in their home, with no sign of forced entry and surmised he had
suffered a heart attack and fallen down some stairs.
Police searched the home for evidence and found a broken
coffee m ug t hat roughly matched the multiple contusions on the
victim's head.
Goodman is well known in tennis circles and had worked at
the annual U.S. Open Tennis Championships tournament for at
least the past 10 years, according to Tim Curry, a spokesman for
the U.S. Tennis Association.
She had been preparing to serve again as a referee at the
U.S. Open in which preliminary match play began on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Lily
Kuo in New York; Writing by Dan Burns and Lily Kuo; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Philip Barbara)