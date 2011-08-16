WASHINGTON Aug 16 The United States on Tuesday said it slapped sanctions against three senior members of the Southeast-Asian Jemaah Islamiah network, a group with links to Al Qaeda.

The sanctions against Umar Patek, Abdul Rahim Ba'asyir and Muhammad Jibril Abdul Rahman are designed to cut off their ability to access the international finance system by prohibiting U.S. transactions with the three men.

"These three men have demonstrated their commitment to violence," Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, David Cohen, said in a statement. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Neil Stempleman)