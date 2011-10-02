* Tesla throws open factory doors to customers
* CEO Musk enlists customers as advocates
* Musk announces faster Model S
(Corrects to show that Musk co-founded PayPal, not eBay, in
second paragraph)
By Sarah McBride
FREMONT, Calif., Oct 1 Electric carmaker Tesla
Motors (TSLA.O) threw open its factory doors to customers who
have preordered its forthcoming Model S sedan on Saturday
evening.
Customers were given tours of the Fremont, California,
factory, rides in a prototype of the Model S, and a plea for
support from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, a co-founder of
PayPal.
"We need your help," he told hundreds of customers after
driving onto a stage in a red Model S, saying many people
thought of electric cars as unrealistic "unicorns." He asked
the crowd to talk up the car and announced Tesla would be
introducing a faster Model S that goes from zero to 60 miles
per hour/97 kph in 4.5 seconds, shaving more than a second off
current acceleration.
Tesla is hanging much of its future on the Model S, its
first sedan, which it hopes to start delivering to customers
next year. Its executives believe its production will help the
company move into the black after years of losses.
The goal is to widen Tesla's scope beyond being a niche
brand that sells only the expensive Roadster sports car. The
base model of the Model S will cost about $57,400 compared to
the Roadster's base price of $109,000, before a $7,500 federal
tax credit and other rebates.
Tesla automobiles have captured the public imagination and
helped spur Detroit to work on its own electric vehicles. Last
year, General Motors (GM.N) started selling its hybrid
Chevrolet Volt. On the higher end, Anaheim, California-based
Fisker Automotive recently started delivery of its luxury
hybrid Karma.
Tesla's Model S will have three battery offerings that will
be designed to have a range of 160 miles/257 km, 230 miles/370
km or 300 miles/483 km on a full charge.
For the Tesla factory's visitors, who had all placed
deposits on the new sedans, the highlight was a chance at a
short drive in a test version of the Model S. With the last
rides booked for 1 a.m./0500 GMT, guests had to content
themselves with nibbling on smoked salmon and macaroons and
ogling factory robots while they waited.
Tracy and Carl Quinn of San Jose, California, said buying a
Model S underscored their commitment to a healthier
environment. "We're a pretty green family in general," said
Tracy Quinn. "We put solar panels on our roof."
She said she would likely be adding more panels to power the
sedan in addition to the Tesla Roadster they already own.
For Teddy Hagerty of Tacoma, Washington, buying the car was
more about having something unique.
"That feeling of being first, that's just such a good
feeling," he said. Besides, he needs something a bit more fuel
efficient than the 12-miles-per-gallon/24 litres per 100 km
Chevrolet 300 he said he currently drives.
In January 2012, Tesla will phase out the Tesla Roadster to
focus on the Model S. The Tesla Roadster sports car has a base
price of $109,000. Most are selling at $140,000 or more.
The company plans to unveil its Model X sports utility
prototype in December. The Model X is due out in late 2013.
Tesla, based in Palo Alto, California, held an initial
public offering of stock in June 2010. Its private backers
ranged from top-notch venture-capital firms like Draper Fisher
Jurvetson and VantagePoint Capital Partners to Silicon Valley
heavyweights like Google (GOOG.O) founders Sergey Brin and
Larry Page. It also won a $465 million loan guarantee in 2009
from the U.S. Department of Energy.
Tesla has about 1,400 workers.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride and Bernie Woodall; Editing by
Bill Trott)