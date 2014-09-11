(Adds comments from opponents, timing of session)
By Sandra Chereb
CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 10 Nevada lawmakers
convened in a special session on Wednesday to consider tax
breaks and other incentives worth an estimated $1.3 billion to
clinch a deal hammered out by Governor Brian Sandoval with Tesla
Motors Inc to build a massive battery factory in the
state.
The Senate and Assembly convened separately to hear
testimony and to debate four bills granting tax abatements and
other benefits negotiated by Sandoval and his economic
development staff with the California-based electric car maker
founded by billionaire Elon Musk.
Sandoval, in authorizing the special session in a state on
the mend from what he termed the worst economic crisis in its
history, said the factory would give Nevada the opportunity to
attract new types of business and provide jobs, innovation and
new technology.
The governor and his economic team say the package of
measures would generate $100 billion in economic benefits to the
state over 20 years, and stimulate a high-tech business climate.
Senate Majority Leader Mo Denis, a Las Vegas Democrat, said
one bill, dealing solely with tax abatements, will be introduced
in the Senate.
The lower chamber was to consider three bills involving
reduced utility rates, letting Tesla sell its car directly to
the public, and eliminating or reducing tax exemptions for other
industries to help pay for the Tesla deal, which overall is
valued at an estimated $1.3 billion.
Denis said he expects the package of bills to be approved,
adding that lawmakers are in agreement with the Republican
governor on job creation efforts.
"It's been bipartisan enough to get to his point," he said.
Musk said last week that the $5 billion lithium-ion battery
factory that Tesla will build with Panasonic Corp in
northern Nevada's Storey County will be the largest in the world
once completed, and is critical to Tesla's goal of mass-
producing its next generation of electric cars within three
years.
The session was expected to continue into Thursday.
Skeptics urged lawmakers to proceed slowly. Bob Fulkerson
with Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada said he feared
the deal could open the floodgates for other companies seeking
similar tax breaks.
"While some subsidies may be warranted, the deal on the
table appears far too generous and far too risky," Fulkerson
told Assembly members.
Other opponents said the state should not be picking
"winners and losers" in economic development.
Under Sandoval's proposal, the company would get sales tax
exemptions estimated at $725 million through June 2034 and save
more than $300 million in payroll and other taxes through 2024,
according to figures published by the governor's office.
Tesla also would receive $75 million in tax credits for up
to 6,000 jobs created, and $120 million in tax credits for
meeting state investment thresholds of $3.5 billion. The company
has said it expects to spend $10 billion in Nevada.
For its part, Tesla said it would contribute more than $37
million over five years to Nevada's education system.
The 5-million-square-foot (464,515-square-meter) plant east
of Reno would mean 3,000 construction jobs and 6,500 jobs once
in operation.
Studies released by the governor's economic development
office estimated the project would create an additional 16,000
indirect jobs and boost the region's gross domestic product by
20 percent.
