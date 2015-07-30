(Fixes typo in first paragraph, changes "lead" to "led")

DALLAS, July 30 Two incidents on separate airplanes at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport led to evacuations on Thursday, with three people suffering minor injuries on one flight, airport officials said.

Hydraulic fluid leaked into the auxiliary power unit causing smoke in the cabin of American Airlines Flight 1658 to Chicago, which caused the 141 passengers and five crew members to leave the airplane by emergency slides and exits, according to the airline.

Three people suffered minor injuries. The passengers went to Chicago on another aircraft, it said.

In the other incident at the airport, a landing gear tire caught fire shortly after Spirit Airlines Flight 407 landed from Orlando, Florida, the airport said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and all passengers evacuated the plane safely at the gate, according to the airport. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Eric Beech)