AUSTIN, Texas The Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives gave tentative approval on Wednesday to a $210 billion, two-year budget that includes funds to boost security along the state's border with Mexico.

The budget also includes a measure sought by social conservatives to divert $3 million in funds for the prevention of HIV and sexually transmitted diseases toward programs to promote sexual abstinence.

The Republican-controlled Senate is working on its own budget proposal.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)