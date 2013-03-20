AUSTIN, Texas, March 20 The Republican-majority Texas Senate approved a two-year budget bill on Wednesday that calls for a 7.7 percent increase in state spending over the previous cycle, restoring some cuts made to education and mental health services in 2011.

The vote was 29 to 2, with two Democrats voting no. The measure, which proposes nearly $94.1 billion in state spending, now goes to the House, which also has a Republican majority. The total proposed budget, including federal funds, is $195.5 billion, a 2.9 percent increase. (Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)