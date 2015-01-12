AUSTIN, Texas Jan 12 Texas is expected to see a 14.3 percent drop in the revenue it derives from oil production and taxes due in its upcoming budget cycle because of falling oil prices, the state's comptroller said on Monday.

Oil production and regulation taxes are expected to generate $5.7 billion in revenue in the upcoming two-year budget cycle, while revenue from natural gas is expected to fall by 8 percent from the current two-year period to $3.2 billion.

"The significant drop in oil prices in recent months will likely lead to a marked slowdown in oil exploration and production. This slowdown will dampen overall economic growth in Texas," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement.

The state is expected to have about $113 billion in revenue available for general-purpose spending during the 2016-2017 biennium, his office said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bernard Orr)