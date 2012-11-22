Nov 22 A pileup of vehicles on foggy Interstate 10 in southeast Texas has killed at least two people and injured 80 to 120, eight to 10 of them seriously, said Deputy Rod Caroll of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"We have 18-wheelers on top of cars, we have cars on top of cars. It's just catastrophic," he said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)