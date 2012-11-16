* Parade started "Hunt for Heroes" weekend honoring veterans
* "Hard to look at" scene, police chief says
* Many veterans had been wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan
By Matthew Waller
MIDLAND, Texas, Nov 15 A freight train crashed
into a parade float carrying U.S. military veterans and their
spouses in Midland, Texas on Thursday, killing four people and
injuring at least 16, police and parade organizers said.
Two of the victims died at the scene and two others at a
Midland hospital, police said.
One of those hospitalized was in critical condition and one
was airlifted to a medical facility in Lubbock, a police
statement said late on Thursday. Four others were in stable
condition and 10 were treated and released, the statement said.
Police earlier in the day had said that 10 people were in
critical condition and a total of 17 people were injured.
The tragedy happened as two flatbed trailers carrying
veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, some who suffered
major injuries in combat, attempted to cross railroad tracks
during the "Hunt for Heroes" parade.
"The first flatbed crossed the train tracks completely. The
second did not make it across before being struck by the train,"
the police statement said.
It described a scene of veterans and their spouses seated on
chairs attempting to jump off the trailers to escape the
collision. There were 26 people on the float hit by the train
including a dozen veterans, a dozen spouses and two escorts.
"It's hard to look at. It's a very tragic event, very
unfortunate," said Midland Police Chief Price Robinson, speaking
from the site of the accident.
The float was carrying the veterans through Midland to a
banquet in their honor, said Sonny Cleere, an organizer of the
Hunt for Heroes event in San Angelo, Texas.
Hours after the accident, one of the floats was still
sitting near the train tracks, white poster board adorning the
side and about a dozen empty chairs sitting on the trailer bed.
The parade kicked off a weekend of events, including the
banquet and a hunting expedition, to honor wounded veterans,
Cleere said. Those events have now been canceled.
A Union Pacific Corp spokesman said the National
Transportation Safety Board was involved in the crash
investigation, and referred all questions to that agency. A
spokeswoman for the NTSB said investigators were on their way to
the scene.
Many of the 25 west Texas veterans being honored served
multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to
biographies posted on a website created by event organizers.
They were described as having been shot on the battlefield or
wounded by improvised explosive devices.
Some described suffering traumatic brain injuries and
post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of their deployments,
the biographies said.
The Pentagon said in a statement that Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta, who is traveling in Asia, "was deeply saddened by news
of the tragic accident" involving the veterans and their
spouses.
Tracy Scott, a Midland oilfield worker who did not witness
the crash but arrived at the scene later, told Reuters the train
did not derail, but continued to move roughly half a mile past
where the collision occurred before coming to a stop.
Photos posted on the website of The Midland
Reporter-Telegram showed a double-decker freight train stopped
at the road crossing, with debris scattered around a flatbed
trailer and chairs in disarray after tumbling off the parade
float. Each chair had the name of a veteran below it.
Authorities did not immediately release the names of those
injured or killed.