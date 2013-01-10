(Adds background, more details about grand jury)

SAN ANGELO, Texas Jan 9 A Texas grand jury on Wednesday decided not to indict the driver of a parade float involved in a crash with a Union Pacific train that killed four veterans, a Midland, Texas, prosecutor said.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Kalenak said the grand jury decided not to indict Midland resident Dale Hayden, 50, who was driving a truck pulling a flatbed trailer that veterans and their wives were sitting on during the parade.

Four veterans died in the November crash, which occurred at the start of a weekend of festivities to honor veterans wounded in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. At least 14 people were injured in the crash.

Kalenak said the grand jury will issue a report in about a month on what happened in the crash and how such a tragedy can be avoided in the future.

Union Pacific, citing a National Transportation Safety Board investigation, has said the crash was caused by the truck failing to stop at a red light.

"We're just focusing on the facts right now and the information released by the NTSB," Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza said Wednesday. "It is not appropriate for us to comment on the decision of the grand jury right now." (Reporting by Monique Ching; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan, Greg McCune, Carol Bishopric and Andre Grenon)