Nov 23 A light earthquake shook the Dallas-Ft.
Worth area of North Texas on Saturday night, leaving no known
damage or casualties but stirring concern about the potential of
the area's oil and gas fracking industry to generate seismic
activity.
The magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck about 9:15 p.m. Central
time on Saturday, said Dale Grant, an geophysicist with the U.S.
Geological Survey.
The epicenter was near the border of the cities of Dallas
and Irving, near the site of the former Texas Stadium, where the
Dallas Cowboys football team played for nearly 40 years.
Comments on Twitter from the Dallas Ft. Worth area indicate
that the quake was felt across the region.
"We have not received any reports of damage, nor are we
expecting any," Grant said.
Grant said earthquakes of that size are not uncommon in the
Barnett Shale Field of North Texas, near the area hit by
Saturday's temblor.
Critics said the quake was a reminder of the threat posed by
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. The technique, pioneered in
the Barnett shale formation, is the driving force behind the
U.S. energy boom.
"We are guinea pigs in the middle of this fracking
experiment. Texas homes are built to withstand wind, not
earthquakes," Sharon Wilson, an organizer for Earthworks, an
advocacy group, said on Sunday. "Who will pay for the damage to
private property?"
Fracking involve the injection a mix of pressurized water,
sand and chemicals to unlock hydrocarbons from rock can trigger
earthquakes. Many environmental groups say the technique is
wasteful, polluting and noisy, but the industry says it is safe.
Even so, the Texas Oil & Gas Association, an industry lobby
group, concedes that the issue deserved more careful study.
"The oil and natural gas industry agrees that recent seismic
activity warrants robust investigation to determine the precise
location, impact and cause or causes of seismic events," Todd
Staples, the association's president, said in an email.
The city of Denton, about 40 miles (65 km) north of the
Dallas Ft. Worth area, earlier this month banned fracking in the
city limits, after activists complained that the process leads
to earthquakes.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth in San Antonio, Texas; Writing By
Frank McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)