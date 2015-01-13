By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Jan 13 Growth in the Texas economy
in 2015 will lag behind the national average due to falling
energy prices that are dragging down the country's largest
natural gas and oil producer, a Federal Reserve economist said
on Tuesday.
Keith Phillips, senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank
of Dallas, said the drop in oil prices to $50 from $80 a barrel
will have a negative impact.
"It's still positive growth, it's not just as strong as the
nation," he said of the state, which has an annual Gross
Domestic Product of about $1.4 trillion, about the same size as
South Korea's.
In December, the Federal Reserve forecast U.S. GDP growth of
between 2.6 and 3.0 percent in 2015.
Phillips did not mention a specific number for Texas GDP
growth but said state job growth is expected to fall to 2.2
percent this year from 3.6 percent in 2014.
Texas, in the midst of an energy boom largely due to
hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," has done a good job in
diversifying its economy over the years, which will help cushion
the blow, he said.
Total oil and gas employment in Texas now is about 2.7
percent of the state's jobs, compared with 5.1 percent in the
mid-1980s.
"If energy prices stay low, the U.S. economy should continue
at the pace of growth that we saw in 2014 or actually pick up
slightly this year."
Separately, the state's comptroller said on Monday that
Texas is expected to see a 14.3 percent drop in the revenue it
derives from oil production and regulation taxes in its upcoming
budget cycle because of falling oil prices.
