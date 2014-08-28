AUSTIN, Texas Aug 28 A Texas judge ruled on Thursday the state's school finance system was unconstitutional because it does not adequately or fairly provide money to public schools.

The decision from State District Judge John Dietz is likely headed to the state's Supreme Court for an appeal, legal experts said. It will also be a political football in the election season, with Democrats seeing the decision as a rebuke of Republican plans to pay for schools.

"The court ... finds that the Legislature has failed to meet its constitutional duty to suitably provide for Texas public schools because the school finance system is structured, operated and funded so that it cannot provide a constitutionally adequate education for all Texas school children," Dietz wrote. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Tom Brown)