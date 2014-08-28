(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas Aug 28 A Texas judge ruled on
Thursday the state's school finance system was unconstitutional
because it does not adequately or fairly provide money to public
schools, a decision that could force an overhaul of how the
state pays for education.
The decision from State District Judge John Dietz next heads
to the state's Supreme Court, legal experts said. The funding
issue has already been a political football in the election
season, with Democrats seeing the decision as a rebuke of
Republican plans to pay for schools.
"The court ... finds that the Legislature has failed to meet
its constitutional duty to suitably provide for Texas public
schools because the school finance system is structured,
operated and funded so that it cannot provide a constitutionally
adequate education for all Texas school children," Dietz wrote.
Dietz ruled in 2013 that the legislature had violated the
state's constitution by cutting $5.4 billion in education
funding that came as schools were facing new testing
requirements.
The result was widespread teacher layoffs and larger class
sizes as schools struggled to meet higher state and federal
standards and school enrollment soared, attorneys for the
districts said.
Lawmakers in the state with a $1.4 trillion yearly economy
responded by adding $3.7 billion in funding, but Dietz said in
the Thursday ruling that move was not good enough because it did
not fix systematic problems.
The legal action was brought on behalf of about 650 of the
state's 1,000-plus school districts, accounting for some 3.7
million of Texas' 5 million school children.
State Senator Wendy Davis, who is the Democratic nominee for
governor in the November elections, quickly weighed in saying:
"Today is a victory for our schools, for the future of our state
and for the promise of opportunity that's at the core of who we
are as Texans."