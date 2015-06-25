By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas, June 25
Texas has a new law to
set up a depository for gold that is backed by many in the
state's Republican leadership who have expressed distrust of the
U.S. Federal Reserve and feel more comfortable with a
precious-metal backed currency.
"The law will repatriate $1 billion of gold bullion from New
York to Texas," Republican Governor Greg Abbott's office said,
adding that the facility would increase "the security and
stability of our gold reserves."
The bullion in question is part of a portfolio for a Texas
university-linked investment fund, is currently worth about $660
million and is at a private bank in midtown Manhattan, state
officials said.
The law for the "Texas Bullion Depository" was signed on
June 12, and Texas lawmakers said it would be the first vault of
its kind by any state.
Its sponsor, state Representative Giovanni Capriglione, a
Republican, has said the depository will give Texas a hedge if
there are problems with the U.S. economy.
The Republican Party of Texas has shown a distrust for
central bankers. Its platform calls for a return to a precious
metal standard for the U.S. dollar and for an end to the U.S.
Federal Reserve Banking System.
The depository is to be operated by the state's comptroller
and allows for institutions and individuals to put precious
metal into the vault. The 39-page law outlines fees, terms of
use and integration with global precious metal systems.
"This is uncharted territory," comptroller spokesman Chris
Bryan said, adding the office is in the initial stages of
looking into what could be a complex endeavor.
The gold holdings belong to the University of Texas
Investment Management Company. It was created in 1996 to oversee
investments for the University of Texas and Texas A&M University
systems.
UTIMCO pays about $600,000 a year to store the gold, its
officials said, adding they are amenable to moving any gold that
might be a part of its portfolio, but under conditions.
"If the depository does come into being, and if the
depository is a robust member of the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange, and if the costs to us are equal to or less than what
we are currently paying, and if we own physical gold, then we
are delighted to store it in Texas," said UTIMCO Chief Executive
Officer Bruce Zimmerman.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech)