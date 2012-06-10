By Marice Richter
| LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 10
LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 10 Parents searching for
the perfect place and theme for their kids' birthday parties
will soon have another option in Texas: a gun range.
Eagle Gun Range in Lewisville, Texas, is due to open later
this summer and birthday parties will be available to children
age 8 and older. Party-goers will get a 30-minute class in gun
safety and handling and then will have the opportunity to shoot
either a BB gun or a .22 long rifle.
"I don't know whether anyone has ever tried this before,"
said David Prince, who is building the indoor gun range in the
Dallas suburb. "I think it is a good way to introduce gun safety
to kids in a responsible way in a controlled environment."
Plenty of staff will be around to help parents supervise.
"We're not just going to have kids running around waving
loaded guns and shooting at piñatas," said Prince, an accountant
and gun enthusiast.
Besides birthday parties, Prince hopes his gun range will
attract scout troops, church youth groups and other
organizations that want to introduce kids to gun safety and
shooting sports.
"I think this is such a great idea," said Lori Benoit of
Austin. "I have three boys and they are all fascinated with
guns. I would love to have a place like this close to us. It
would be such a great experience to introduce shooting sports to
kids at a party."
Prince said publicity about birthday parties at the gun
range has prompted hundreds of inquiries.
Jon Baker said he is planning to have a birthday party for
his 10-year-old son as soon as the gun range opens.
"I would much rather see kids experiment with guns in a
controlled environment than off somewhere in the open where
someone could get hurt," said Baker, a realtor in the Fort Worth
area.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Eric Walsh)