By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Jan 6 The cowboy hat may become
Texas' official headgear if a state representative has her way.
Marsha Farney, a Republican from the Austin area who
proposed the bill, said when people think of Texas, they think
of cowboy hats, and it makes sense to declare it the state's
official headwear.
"People even overseas, when they see a cowboy hat, they have
an affiliation of Texas with that cowboy hat," Farney said,
noting there is plenty of room for the designation in the state
that already has an official state bird, dog, dinosaur and
cooking implement.
While official state mottoes, birds, flowers, and trees are
common, State Symbols USA shows no other state has an official
hat.
It does not matter if the cowboy hat style is "Boss of the
Plains," "The Cattleman" or "The Gus" because all would be equal
under the measure filed in the Texas State Legislature on
Monday.
"The cowboy hat symbolizes both the state's iconic Western
culture and the uniqueness of its residents," the legislation
reads.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing
by Richard Chang)