June 5 Mark Kuhrt and Gilbert Lopez, who were
convicted of helping the former Texas billionaire financier
Allen Stanford swindle investors, have filed appeals challenging
their convictions and sentences on multiple counts of wire fraud
and conspiracy.
The two said that the convictions were based on
insufficiency evidence and excluded certain expert testimony,
as well as other claims, in court documents released late
Friday.
Kuhrt and Lopez were convicted of knowing that Stanford was
misusing the bank's assets, helping him conceal the misuse, and
helping him deceive customers into believing he had infused
hundreds of millions of dollars into Antigua-based Stanford
International Bank during the 2008 financial crisis, according
to evidence provided.
The two in February 2013 were sentenced to 20 years in
prison over their roles in his $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme. (reut.rs/1QcLC3T)
Stanford's former chief investment officer Laura
Pendergest-Holt in September was also sentenced to three years
in prison after pleading guilty to an obstruction charge.
Lopez was the former chief accounting officer of Stanford
Financial Group while Kuhrt was former controller.
The case is U.S. v. Mark Kuhrt, Gilbert T. Lopez Jr, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 13-20115.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Bernard Orr)