By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas May 7 Texas-based Blue Bell
Creameries likely knew as early as 2013 of a Listeria problem at
its Oklahoma plant and did not do enough to make sure its
factory was sanitized, according to documents from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration.
The documents released on Thursday and based on inspections
in March and April of this year said there were presumptive
positive tests as early as March 2013 for Listeria on surfaces
at the company's Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, plant in places such as
a floor in front of freezers.
"You failed to demonstrate your cleaning and sanitizing
program is effective in controlling recurring microbiological
contaminations," the report said.
In April, the 108-year-old company, based in Brenham,
announced a voluntary recall of its products. Health officials
had said three people made ill by Listeria between January 2014
and January 2015 had died in a Kansas hospital where Blue Bell
frozen treats were served.
The FDA also found problems at Blue Bell plants in
Sylacauga, Alabama, and Brenham, Texas.
Company officials were not immediately available for
comment. The FDA posted the documents after receiving a freedom
of information request.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said
Listeria monocytogenes are organisms that can cause serious
infection and can be deadly for newborns, elderly people and
those with weak immune systems.
Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high
fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Lambert)