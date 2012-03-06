(Adds comments from Mexico Tourism Board)
By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO, March 6 The state of Texas on
Tuesday warned residents for the third consecutive year not to
travel to Mexico during the upcoming university spring break
season, saying drug cartel violence and other criminal activity
are a safety threat even in resort areas.
The announcement is a major blow for Mexico's economy.
Tourism is Mexico's second-largest industry. About 60 percent of
Mexico's visitors are American, and about one third of them are
either Texans or travelers who pass through Texas.
The advisory comes despite pleas from top Mexican officials
to limit the travel warnings to specific areas where the threat
of violence is greatest.
Mexican officials said that popular tourist areas such as
Cancun and Cabo San Lucas are safe for American travelers.
Drug violence has claimed an estimated 40,000 lives in
Mexico since 2006.
"The Mexican government has made great strides battling the
cartels, and we commend their continued commitment to making
Mexico a safer place to live and visit," Texas Department of
Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said. "However, drug cartel
violence and other criminal activity represent a significant
safety threat, even in some resort areas."
The number of Americans murdered in Mexico jumped to 120
last year from 35 in 2007, McCraw said.
"Many crimes against Americans in Mexico go unpunished," he
said.
Some crime in Mexico is directly related to cartel violence,
and some is not, but rape is a serious problem in resort areas,
said Tom Vinger, a spokesman for the Texas department.
"Some bars and nightclubs in resort cities like Cancun,
Acapulco, Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas and Tijuana can be havens for
drug dealers and petty criminals," Vinger said.
Mexican officials said they are deeply concerned about
Texas' advisory.
"This warning is exceptionally aggressive," said Rodolfo
Lopez Negrete, chief operating officer of the Mexico Tourism
Board. "To paint Mexico with such a massively broad brush stroke
is simply outrageous."
Lopez Negrete met with several Texas state officials and
told them that the drug cartel violence is largely confined to
isolated areas along the Rio Grande in northern Mexico,
including the city of Juarez across from El Paso.
He urged the state to stress that the violence is not
widespread, and that of the 22.7 million tourists who visited
Mexico last year, almost none were in the vicinity of any type
of violence.
"Those pockets where this violence is taking place are very
well identified," Lopez Negrete said during his visit to Texas
last week. "This is totally unrelated to tourism. This is not
about attacking tourists."
(Reporting By Jim Forsyth; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Eric
Beech)