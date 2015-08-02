(Adds comment from Paxton's attorney in paragraph 6)
AUSTIN, Texas Aug 1 The attorney general of
Texas has been indicted on securities fraud and other charges
over an alleged scheme to mislead investors in a technology
company, the New York Times and other media reported on
Saturday.
The three-count indictment against Ken Paxton, a Republican,
will be unsealed in Dallas on Monday, when the former longtime
state lawmaker is expected to turn himself in to authorities,
according to the Times.
The newspaper named Kent A. Schaffer, one of the two special
prosecutors handling the case, as one of its sources.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
Schaffer and the other special prosecutor on the case, Brian
Wice, declined to confirm the report when reached by Reuters,
instead releasing a statement that only said they were committed
to seeing that justice was done.
Paxton's attorney said the judge in the case had asked both
parties not to comment publicly and "we are honoring the judge's
instructions."
The grand jury has been asked to determine whether there was
enough evidence to indict Paxton, who came to office this year
with strong Tea Party support, on first-degree felony charges.
Paxton drew national attention when he said county clerks in
Texas who object to gay marriage on religious grounds can refuse
to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples despite the
landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June requiring states to
allow same-sex marriage.
When he was in the state legislature, Paxton was hired to
seek clients by an investment firm called Mowery Capital
Management, which is facing allegations from the State
Securities Board of defrauding investors.
The board found in May 2014 that Paxton was not properly
registered as an investment adviser in his work with the firm.
It reprimanded him and fined him $1,000.
Paxton's name also appears in a federal court document as a
major investor in a Dallas-area firm in a U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission investigation.
Court documents in the federal investigation of the
technology firm called Servergy do not make any allegations of
misconduct by Paxton or draw links to the investigation into
securities fraud in Texas.
"Texans deserve an AG who spends his time putting
lawbreakers in jail rather than one desperately trying to avoid
jail time himself," said Matt Angle, director of the Lone Star
Project and a prominent critic of Paxton.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Dan Whitcomb in Los
Angeles; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)