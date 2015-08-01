AUSTIN, Texas Aug 1 The attorney general of Texas has been indicted on securities fraud and other charges over an alleged scheme to mislead investors in a technology company, the New York Times and other media reported on Saturday.

The three-count indictment against Ken Paxton, a Republican, will be unsealed in Dallas on Monday, when the former longtime lawmaker was expected to turn himself in to authorities, according to the Times.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report and a spokesman for the attorney general could not be reached for comment on Saturday afternoon.

(Reporting By Jon Herskovitz in Austin; additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank McGurty and Diane Craft)