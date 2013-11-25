SAN ANTONIO Nov 25 A veteran San Antonio police officer has been arrested and placed on administrative leave on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman inside his marked patrol car.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained on Monday, Jackie Neal, 40, is suspected of trailing the woman in his patrol car for several blocks on Friday, pulling her over and accusing her of driving a stolen car.

When she showed the officer a receipt for the vehicle, Neal handcuffed her, allegedly fondled her through her clothes, placed her in the back seat of the patrol car and then sexually assaulted her, the affidavit said.

Attorneys for Neal, who was arrested on Saturday, were not immediately available for comment. He has been on the San Antonio police force for 11 years.

"I am angry, I am outraged," Police Chief William McManus told reporters at a weekend news briefing, in reference to the officer's alleged connection to the assault.

The officer has been released on $20,000 bond.

The woman who filed the complaint told San Antonio television station KSAT that several hours after the alleged incident, Neal showed up at her home.

"He told me that if I told anybody, he would look for me," the woman, who has not be identified by name, told the broadcaster. (Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Bob Burgdorfer)